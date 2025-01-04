Arizona State visits Houston on 3-game road slide

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-7, 1-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-9, 0-2 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-7, 1-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-9, 0-2 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State will try to break its three-game road slide when the Sun Devils play Houston.

The Cougars are 4-3 on their home court. Houston has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun Devils are 1-1 in Big 12 play. Arizona State has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Houston’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Sun Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals.

Tyi Skinner is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

