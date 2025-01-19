Arizona State takes on No. 11 Kansas State on 3-game skid

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-10, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-1, 6-0 Big 12) New York; Sunday, 2…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-10, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (18-1, 6-0 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State comes into the matchup with No. 11 Kansas State after losing three games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 in home games. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 83.3 points and is shooting 50.6%.

The Sun Devils are 2-4 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Kansas State scores 83.3 points, 9.9 more per game than the 73.4 Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 32.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayoka Lee is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Tyi Skinner is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

