Arizona State plays Houston, looks to end road slide

Arizona State Sun Devils (7-7, 1-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-9, 0-2 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits Houston looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Cougars have gone 4-3 at home. Houston has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun Devils are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Houston is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Sun Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Tyi Skinner is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

