Arizona State plays Baylor after Brown’s 20-point game

Baylor Bears (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-8, 2-2 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Baylor after Jalyn Brown scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 90-83 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils are 5-2 in home games. Arizona State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Bears have gone 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Aaronette Vonleh averaging 10.9.

Arizona State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Sun Devils.

Jada Walker is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

