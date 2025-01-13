Arizona State hosts UCF after Hall’s 22-point showing

UCF Knights (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

UCF Knights (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Arizona State after Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points in UCF’s 88-80 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 on their home court. Arizona State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights have gone 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Arizona State averages 74.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 77.2 UCF gives up. UCF averages 7.4 more points per game (78.6) than Arizona State allows (71.2).

The Sun Devils and Knights meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Sun Devils.

Hall is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

