Arizona State hosts UCF after Hall’s 22-point performance

UCF Knights (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Arizona State after Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points in UCF’s 88-80 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 in home games. Arizona State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Quaintance averaging 5.3.

The Knights have gone 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.0.

Arizona State’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc.

Hall is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.