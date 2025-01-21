Arizona State hosts No. 16 West Virginia following Brown’s 32-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-11, 2-5 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30…

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-11, 2-5 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on No. 16 West Virginia after Jalyn Brown scored 32 points in Arizona State’s 81-69 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-3 in home games. Arizona State gives up 73.8 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Kyah Watson is averaging 6.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.