Arizona State hosts Love and Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (14-6, 8-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-8, 3-6 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Arizona State after Caleb Love scored 22 points in Arizona’s 86-75 overtime win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-3 at home. Arizona State is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks third in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 3.3.

Arizona State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona allows. Arizona scores 11.3 more points per game (82.9) than Arizona State allows to opponents (71.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Sun Devils. BJ Freeman is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

Love is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

