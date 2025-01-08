Arizona State hosts Iowa State after Crooks’ 29-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-7, 2-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30…

Iowa State Cyclones (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-7, 2-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on Arizona State after Audi Crooks scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 75-67 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 in home games. Arizona State averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cyclones are 1-2 in conference play. Iowa State averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Arizona State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Cyclones meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Basham is averaging 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Sun Devils.

Crooks is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.