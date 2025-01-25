Arizona State hosts Cincinnati following Hylton’s 25-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 3-4 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-12, 2-6 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 3-4 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-12, 2-6 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Arizona State after Tineya Hylton scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 72-62 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-4 in home games. Arizona State gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Bearcats are 3-4 in conference play. Cincinnati averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Arizona State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 15.8 points. Jalyn Brown is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jillian Hayes is averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bearcats. Hylton is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

