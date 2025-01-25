Arizona hosts Quinerly and No. 16 West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-8, 4-4 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-8, 4-4 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 West Virginia visits Arizona after JJ Quinerly scored 29 points in West Virginia’s 89-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 at home. Arizona is fifth in the Big 12 with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Isis Beh averaging 10.0.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is 14-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Arizona’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

Quinerly is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

