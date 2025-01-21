Arizona hosts Hylton and Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Arizona after Tineya Hylton scored 27 points in Cincinnati’s 65-59 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats are 7-4 on their home court. Arizona averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Bearcats are 3-3 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 3.8.

Arizona makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Cincinnati averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Arizona gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats.

Hylton is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

