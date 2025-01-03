Arizona faces UCF after Swann’s 22-point game

Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-5, 0-2 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-5, 0-2 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits UCF after Lauryn Swann scored 22 points in Arizona’s 69-48 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Knights are 6-2 on their home court. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Hannah Gusters paces the Knights with 8.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against conference opponents. Arizona is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF scores 70.7 points, 10.9 more per game than the 59.8 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UCF allows.

The Knights and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gusters is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Knights.

Breya Cunningham is averaging 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

