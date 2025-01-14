Arizona and No. 25 Baylor face off for conference matchup

Baylor Bears (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 4-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Baylor Bears (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 4-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Baylor plays Arizona in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 7.1 rebounds.

The Bears are 3-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Baylor averages 13.6 more points per game (82.1) than Arizona allows (68.5).

The Wildcats and Bears match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats.

Norchad Omier is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

