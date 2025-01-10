Ard scores 16 as Mount St. Mary’s downs Manhattan 75-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrell Ard Jr. scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Manhattan 75-66 on Friday night.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrell Ard Jr. scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Manhattan 75-66 on Friday night.

Ard also had five rebounds and four steals for the Mountaineers (10-5, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dola Adebayo scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Xavier Lipscomb shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Will Sydnor led the Jaspers (7-7, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Shaquil Bender added 14 points for Manhattan. Devin Dinkins had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

