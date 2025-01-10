Live Radio
Ard scores 16 as Mount St. Mary’s downs Manhattan 75-66

The Associated Press

January 10, 2025, 9:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrell Ard Jr. scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Manhattan 75-66 on Friday night.

Ard also had five rebounds and four steals for the Mountaineers (10-5, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dola Adebayo scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Xavier Lipscomb shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Will Sydnor led the Jaspers (7-7, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Shaquil Bender added 14 points for Manhattan. Devin Dinkins had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

