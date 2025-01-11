Aranguren leads Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 66-63

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren led Hofstra with 20 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren led Hofstra with 20 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 31 seconds left as the Pride knocked off UNC Wilmington 66-63 on Saturday.

Aranguren shot 7 for 15, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Pride (10-7, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Khalil Farmer scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Michael Graham shot 5 of 5 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Seahawks (12-5, 2-2) were led by Donovan Newby, who recorded 30 points, five assists and two steals.

Hofstra went into halftime leading UNC Wilmington 29-24.

Both teams next play Thursday. Hofstra visits Towson and UNC Wilmington takes on Northeastern at home.

