Aranguren and Hofstra host William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (8-5) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride…

William & Mary Tribe (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (8-5)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on William & Mary after Jean Aranguren scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 75-69 overtime loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pride have gone 3-1 at home. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aranguren averaging 5.1.

The Tribe are 0-6 on the road. William & Mary is the top team in the CAA scoring 15.0 fast break points per game.

Hofstra scores 69.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 77.5 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Tribe square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Pride.

Noah Collier is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.