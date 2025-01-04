Aquino, Liberty Flames to host Mostafa and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (12-2, 0-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (12-2, 0-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Middle Tennessee in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Flames are 6-1 in home games. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Owen Aquino averaging 8.1.

The Blue Raiders are 1-0 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Liberty scores 80.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 70.9 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Blue Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Cleveland is averaging 11.8 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Flames.

Jestin Porter is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Blue Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.