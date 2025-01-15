Appalachian State visits Old Dominion following Thompson’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Appalachian State after Kelsey Thompson scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 80-75 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Monarchs are 7-2 in home games. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 in conference games. Appalachian State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Old Dominion averages 65.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 67.1 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Old Dominion allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Monarchs.

Mara Neira is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.7 points and two steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

