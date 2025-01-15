Appalachian State visits Old Dominion following Durugordon’s 27-point showing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-9, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State after Sean Durugordon scored 27 points in Old Dominion’s 71-63 overtime win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Monarchs have gone 5-4 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Appalachian State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Mountaineers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 15 points for the Monarchs.

Myles Tate is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.