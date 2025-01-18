Appalachian State visits Marshall after Porter’s 23-point showing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Marshall after Zada Porter scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 78-71 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd are 4-4 on their home court. Marshall has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Marshall is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State averages 69.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 69.6 Marshall gives up to opponents.

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is averaging 16.9 points for the Thundering Herd.

Porter is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.