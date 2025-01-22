Appalachian State visits Arkansas State after Tate’s 20-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-7, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-7, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces Arkansas State after Myles Tate scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 58-50 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-0 in home games. Arkansas State is eighth in college basketball with 38.0 rebounds led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 6.0.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate averaging 4.7.

Arkansas State scores 79.1 points, 16.9 more per game than the 62.2 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tate is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals. CJ Huntley is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.