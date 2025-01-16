Appalachian State takes on Old Dominion after Huntley’s 21-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-9, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Old Dominion after CJ Huntley scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 86-66 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs have gone 5-4 in home games. Old Dominion gives up 73.4 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Huntley averaging 6.1.

Old Dominion scores 69.6 points, 5.4 more per game than the 64.2 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 15 points for the Monarchs.

Myles Tate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.