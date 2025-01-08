Appalachian State plays Troy, looks for 5th straight victory

Troy Trojans (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State comes into a matchup against Troy as winners of four straight games.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 on their home court. Appalachian State has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 27.8% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State scores 69.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 72.5 Troy allows. Troy averages 9.5 more points per game (75.7) than Appalachian State allows (66.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is averaging nine points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers.

Zay Dyer is averaging 13 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

