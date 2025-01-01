Appalachian State hosts Troy after Tate’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Troy after Myles Tate scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 68-64 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 at home. Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate averaging 4.3.

The Trojans are 1-0 in conference matchups. Troy has an 8-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Appalachian State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Troy has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Huntley is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Mountaineers.

Myles Rigsby is averaging 12.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.