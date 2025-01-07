Appalachian State hosts Coastal Carolina after Tate’s 22-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces Coastal Carolina after Myles Tate scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 72-61 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Coastal Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 15 points, five assists and 2.6 steals.

Rasheed Jones is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.