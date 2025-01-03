Appalachian State faces Southern Miss after Porter’s 23-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Southern Miss after Zada Porter scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 82-67 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Southern Miss is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 in conference games. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Pericic averaging 3.6.

Southern Miss scores 66.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 67.1 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Emily Carver is shooting 44.8% and averaging 10.6 points for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.