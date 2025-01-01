Aokuso leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against San Francisco after 21-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (6-6, 3-0 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (6-6, 3-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on San Francisco after Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso scored 21 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 85-75 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 4-0 on their home court. San Francisco is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 4-0 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Francisco is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 64.0 points per game, 0.9 more than the 63.1 San Francisco allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luana Leite is averaging 4.8 points and four assists for the Dons.

Emily Foy is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.