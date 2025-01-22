Antognoli, Lafayette Leopards to host Sims and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-10, 1-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-5 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-10, 1-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-5 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays Lafayette in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Leopards have gone 2-6 in home games. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.3.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-5 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Lafayette’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 59.2 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 69.3 Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Greyhounds square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

