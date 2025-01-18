Anochili-Killen scores 23 points and Marshall earns 77-64 win against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 23 points in Marshall’s 77-64 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night. Anochili-Killen…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 23 points in Marshall’s 77-64 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Anochili-Killen added four blocks for the Thundering Herd (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dezayne Mingo scored 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Speer had 16 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Denzel Hines finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6). Coastal Carolina got 13 points and two steals from Joshua Meo.

