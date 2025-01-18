Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Anochili-Killen scores 23 points…

Anochili-Killen scores 23 points and Marshall earns 77-64 win against Coastal Carolina

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 6:31 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 23 points in Marshall’s 77-64 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Anochili-Killen added four blocks for the Thundering Herd (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dezayne Mingo scored 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Speer had 16 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Denzel Hines finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6). Coastal Carolina got 13 points and two steals from Joshua Meo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up