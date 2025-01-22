Angelo Brizzi, Michael Christmas help Longwood secure 77-74 victory over Radford

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi and Michael Christmas both scored 17 to help Longwood hold on for 77-74 victory…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi and Michael Christmas both scored 17 to help Longwood hold on for 77-74 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.

Brizzi also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South Conference). Christmas made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Colby Garland added 11 points.

The Highlanders (13-8, 3-3) were led by Truth Harris and Ibu Yamakazi, who finished with 14 points apiece. Jarvis Moss added 13 points and two steals.

