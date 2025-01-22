Live Radio
Angelo Brizzi, Michael Christmas help Longwood secure 77-74 victory over Radford

The Associated Press

January 22, 2025, 10:07 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi and Michael Christmas both scored 17 to help Longwood hold on for 77-74 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.

Brizzi also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Lancers (15-6, 4-2 Big South Conference). Christmas made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Colby Garland added 11 points.

The Highlanders (13-8, 3-3) were led by Truth Harris and Ibu Yamakazi, who finished with 14 points apiece. Jarvis Moss added 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

