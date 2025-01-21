Anderson’s 21 points, 10 rebounds lead Northern Iowa over Missouri State 79-68

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson’s 21 points and 10 rebounds helped Northern Iowa defeat Missouri State 79-68 on…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson’s 21 points and 10 rebounds helped Northern Iowa defeat Missouri State 79-68 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Hutson scored 16 points and three blocks for the Panthers (12-8, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference).. Will Hornseth had 12 points.

Zaxton King led the Bears (7-13, 0-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 11 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State. Dez White had 10 points. The loss was the Bears’ eighth in a row.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 12:10 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-31 at halftime, with Hornseth racking up nine points. Anderson scored 19 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

