Anderson’s 18 lead Lipscomb over Jacksonville 70-65

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Anderson’s 18 points helped Lipscomb defeat Jacksonville 70-65 on Thursday night.

Anderson also had seven steals for the Bisons (9-5, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Gyasi Powell scored 17 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and added three steals. Dylan Faulkner shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Robert McCray led the Dolphins (6-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jacksonville also got 14 points and four assists from Jakari Spence.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

