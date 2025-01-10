Anderson, Northern Iowa Panthers to visit Kinziger, Illinois State Redbirds

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 3-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-6, 2-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 3-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-6, 2-3 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays Illinois State in MVC action Saturday.

The Redbirds are 6-2 in home games. Illinois State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Northern Iowa scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Illinois State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa scores 6.2 more points per game (76.9) than Illinois State gives up to opponents (70.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Redbirds.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.