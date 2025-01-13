Anderson leads Furman against Wofford after 23-point game

Wofford Terriers (8-8, 2-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-2, 2-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (8-8, 2-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-2, 2-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Wofford after Nick Anderson scored 23 points in Furman’s 67-63 overtime victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 7-0 in home games. Furman scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Furman makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Wofford scores 9.9 more points per game (74.8) than Furman allows to opponents (64.9).

The Paladins and Terriers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Dillon Bailey is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.