Anderson, Incarnate Word Cardinals to host Fleming and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-7, 3-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-9, 2-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard Fleming Jr. and UT Rio Grande Valley take on Jalin Anderson and Incarnate Word on Monday.

The Cardinals are 7-3 on their home court. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-4 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Incarnate Word averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pyke is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Cliff Davis is averaging 12.2 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

