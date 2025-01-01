Anderson and Presbyterian host Longwood

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-11) at Longwood Lancers (9-5) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Longwood after…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-11) at Longwood Lancers (9-5)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Longwood after Kishyah Anderson scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 63-43 victory against the Newberry Wolves.

The Lancers are 5-2 in home games.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on the road. Presbyterian is fourth in the Big South with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Paige Kindseth averaging 7.7.

Longwood is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 49.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 60.2 Longwood allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki McIntyre is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lancers.

Anderson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 15.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 48.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

