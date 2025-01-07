Anderson and Northern Iowa host Murray State

Murray State Racers (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-6, 3-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Murray State after Tytan Anderson scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 80-73 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 8-1 in home games. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anderson averaging 4.6.

The Racers are 2-2 in conference play. Murray State averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Northern Iowa averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State scores 8.0 more points per game (75.5) than Northern Iowa allows to opponents (67.5).

The Panthers and Racers square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 57.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Panthers.

Terence Harcum averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

