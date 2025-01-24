Anderson and Northern Iowa host Indiana State

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 3-6 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 3-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Indiana State after Tytan Anderson scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 79-68 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 4-4 on their home court. Indiana State leads the MVC with 12.8 fast break points.

The Panthers are 6-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Indiana State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell is averaging 10.7 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

