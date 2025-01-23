Andersen leads Fairfield against Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-3, 7-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-3, 7-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Manhattan after Meghan Andersen scored 34 points in Fairfield’s 97-51 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Stags have gone 6-1 at home. Fairfield has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Fairfield makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Manhattan averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Jaspers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersen is averaging 16.1 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Brianna Davis is averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.