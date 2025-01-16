Andersen and the Fairfield Stags take on conference foe Niagara

Fairfield Stags (11-3, 5-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-12, 0-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (11-3, 5-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-12, 0-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Andersen and Fairfield take on Safiatu Kolliegbo and Niagara on Thursday.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 on their home court. Niagara allows 85.7 points and has been outscored by 24.2 points per game.

The Stags are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield leads the MAAC scoring 72.1 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

Niagara’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Niagara allows.

The Purple Eagles and Stags face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolliegbo is averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 steals for the Purple Eagles.

Emina Selimovic is averaging 10.4 points for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.