Amoore leads No. 12 Kentucky against Georgia after 21-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-10, 1-4 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky faces Georgia after Georgia Amoore scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 80-61 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in home games. Georgia is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in SEC play. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 19.6 assists per game led by Amoore averaging 7.4.

Georgia averages 68.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 59.3 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 13.8 more points per game (79.9) than Georgia allows to opponents (66.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Avinger is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs.

Amoore is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

