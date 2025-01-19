Amoore leads No. 12 Kentucky against Georgia after 21-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-10, 1-4 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-10, 1-4 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky visits Georgia after Georgia Amoore scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 80-61 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Georgia is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 19.6 assists per game led by Amoore averaging 7.4.

Georgia averages 68.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 59.3 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky scores 13.8 more points per game (79.9) than Georgia allows to opponents (66.1).

The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs.

Amoore is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

