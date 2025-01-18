American visits Kenney and Holy Cross

American Eagles (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-8, 2-3 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-8, 2-3 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts American after Caleb Kenney scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 86-82 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 5-1 at home. Holy Cross is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. American is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Holy Cross averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game American gives up. American has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

