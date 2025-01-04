American visits Holy Cross on 5-game road slide

American Eagles (0-12, 0-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-4, 1-0 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (0-12, 0-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-4, 1-0 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Eagles visit Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 2-2 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-1 against Patriot opponents. American is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

Holy Cross scores 61.8 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 70.7 American gives up. American averages 55.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 59.8 Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crusaders.

Cecilia Kay is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

