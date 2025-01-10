American visits Bucknell after Sofilkanich’s 22-point game

American Eagles (0-14, 0-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-7, 2-1 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

American Eagles (0-14, 0-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-7, 2-1 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts American after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 64-48 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 4-2 in home games. Bucknell is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 against Patriot opponents. American is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

Bucknell averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.6 per game American gives up. American averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bison.

Cecilia Kay is averaging 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 58.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

