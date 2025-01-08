American visits Boston University on 3-game road slide

American Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

American Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Boston University looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Terriers are 4-3 in home games. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.8.

The Eagles are 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. American gives up 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Boston University is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% American allows to opponents. American averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Boston University gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Roy is averaging 2.7 points for the Terriers.

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

