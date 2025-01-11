American takes on Bucknell following Kay’s 22-point game

American Eagles (0-14, 0-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-7, 2-1 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

American Eagles (0-14, 0-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-7, 2-1 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Bucknell after Cecilia Kay scored 22 points in American’s 70-67 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Bison have gone 4-2 in home games.

The Eagles are 0-3 in Patriot play.

Bucknell scores 58.9 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 70.5 American allows. American averages 56.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 58.4 Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Sofilkanich is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bison.

Kay is averaging 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 58.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.