American plays Lafayette, aims to break home slide

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-19, 0-8 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Lafayette looking to break its nine-game home skid.

The Eagles have gone 0-8 at home. American is fourth in the Patriot with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cecilia Kay averaging 6.1.

The Leopards are 2-6 in Patriot play. Lafayette is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

American averages 53.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 68.9 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than American allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay is scoring 10.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Leopards. Kay Donahue is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

