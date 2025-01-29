American hosts Lafayette on home losing streak

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-19, 0-8 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American takes…

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (0-19, 0-8 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Lafayette looking to break its nine-game home losing streak.

The Eagles are 0-8 in home games. American has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leopards have gone 2-6 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

American’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than American gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 10.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

